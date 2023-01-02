Source: Six people killed in road traffic accidents | The Herald (Local News)

Crime Reporter

Six people, including three passengers were yesterday killed in separate road traffic accidents which occurred yesterday.

Three pedestrians were ran over by a bus which veered off the road along Zaka-Nyika Road. They died on the spot around 10am.

In the second accident, a motorist driving a Volvo F series truck lost control and hit a stationary Honda Fit, which had five occupants.

Three passengers in the Honda Fit died on the spot while two others were injured.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accidents.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 15 km peg along Zaka-Nyika Road on December 31, 2022 at around 10am when a bus went off the road and ran over three pedestrians who were standing on the roadside. The three victims died on the spot.

“In another road traffic accident which occurred at the 39 km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on December 31, at 5.30pm, a motorist driving a Volvo F series truck lost control of the truck and veered off the road to the left where he hit a stationary Honda Fit vehicle which had five occupants.

Three passengers in the Honda Fit vehicle died on the spot, while two others were injured,” he said.