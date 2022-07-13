Source: Sky is the limit for hardworking Zimbabweans — President | Herald (Top Stories)

The President shares a lighter moment with Major Winnie Zharare (left) and the Zimbabwe Moot Court team captain Ruvimbo Simbi at State House in Harare yesterday during a ceremony to honour them for successfully representing the country.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

THE Second Republic remains committed to creating an enabling environment for all hard-working Zimbabweans to continue excelling in their respective fields, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

The Head of State and Government said this at State House in Harare during an appreciation ceremony for the Zimbabwe National High Schools Moot Court team that was recently crowned European Champions in Romania.

The President handed over US$30 000 to the team and also US$10 000 to Major Winnet Zharare, who is among Zimbabweans who have hoisted the nation’s flag high on the global stage.

Like the all-conquering Zimbabwe Moot Court Team, Major Zharare was awarded the coveted 2021 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award.

Impressed by these achievements where the girl child features prominently, President Mnangagwa hailed the champions for raising the country’s flag high.

“I urge all Zimbabweans here at home and those in the diaspora to work hard in their fields of endeavour. With hard work and dedication, nothing is impossible.

“Under the Second Republic, every Zimbabwean is important and an enabling environment will continue to be created, whereby our people can realise their full potential,” he said.

On the Zimbabwe Moot Court team, President Mnangagwa said it’s exploits must be recognised as an emblem of the potential and talent that exists among the young people of Zimbabwe.

The President said the crowning of the team as World and European Champions attests to Zimbabwe’s high standards of education and its quest to raise well-rounded learners.

“The team has proven to be a beacon of excellence in problem analysis, research and oral presentation. The fact that most of you are studying science and commercial subjects shows your mental agility and versatility.

“Indeed, our competency based curriculum and the life skills from such competitions have proven that Zimbabwean learners can pursue any field to realise their full potential,” he said.

Zimbabwe has adopted Education 5.0 which focuses on innovation and industrialisation through problem solving and practical education which has received full Government support through the establishment of innovative hubs and industrial parks at the country’s institutions of higher learning.

President Mnangagwa said as a lawyer, he was extremely impressed by the Moot Court Team’s abilities, more so as Moot competitions are traditionally held at university level.

“The success of the team at the European Moot Competition was no easy feat, as they were pitted against the likes of Scotland, the Netherlands, Romania, Poland, Switzerland and Bulgaria.

“My Government will continue to improve the requisite learning environment for our learners so that they are able to compete and match up to their peers from across the world,” he said.

President Mnangagwa pledged his support to the champions in future competitions, urging them not to lose focus with these two victories, but to go out and retain their place as the African champions.

Turning to Major Zharare, the President said he was pleased to be honouring one of the country’s military officers who excelled when she was deployed to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNIMISS) as a Military Observer in 2020.

“As Commander in Chief, I recognise that every soldier distinguishes themselves through winning battles. However, this achievement speaks volumes of Major Zharare’s dedication to duty as well as her capabilities with regards to meeting the set UN criteria for the award.

“It is also a reflection of the high calibre of officers within our Zimbabwe Defence Forces. It is pleasing to note that Major Winnet Zharare was chosen among a host of other competent officers from across the world who were deployed alongside her during this period,” he said.

The 17-month deployment in the North East African country saw Major Zharare distinguishing herself to earn the coveted 2021 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award.

On May 26 2022, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres presented Major Zharare with the Award in New York. This was in recognition of her invaluable role as a woman officer in building trust, advocating for change and forging for peace in the Mission area.

The Zimbabwe Moot Court team comprises 11 members drawn from four different schools including Dominican Convent, Arundel, Peterhouse and Midlands Christian College.

The team captain is Ruvimbo Simbi and her teammates are Tadiwanashe Choto, Kudzaishe Makoni, Palesa Sigauke, Sedumedi Thulo, Kuzivakwashe Kuleya, Rosa Choto-Gwisai, Karl Makahamadze, Hazel Chiige, Chiyevo Mukonoweshuro, and Sharon Marangwanda.

Zimbabwe Moot Court team coach, Mr Nqobile Dube, said being recognised by the President was an incredible experience.

“In the entire competitions, International and European, we were the only team that had the backing of their Government. We were the only team to be financed by the Government, which shows how dedicated the President is to uplifting and recognising the talent of the youths. That is something a lot of other governments can learn from, that if you support the youths they will show you wonders,” he said.

Team captain Ruvimbo Simbi said it was a privilege being the President’s guests at State House for the second time after raising the country’s flag high.

“Going to Romania and having the opportunity to participate physically helped us to gain the exposure and experience that any young person deserves.

“We are grateful that we got to meet various people, make new connections and manage to raise the country’s flag high and bring back the pride of Zimbabwe,” she said.

A team member Kuzivakwashe Kuleya said the team was determined to bring back the trophy home, especially after the support they got from the President himself.

Another member Hazel Chiige said being recognised by the President is an honour above all others which is different from being recognised by colleagues and parents.

Karl Makahamadze said it was great representing the nation, an experience he believes every Zimbabwean should take pride in.

Major Zharare was overwhelmed with joy and thanked the Almighty God for the recognition.

“I was elated since many countries were eyeing the prestigious award, but it was quite an honour receiving it,” she said.

Major Zharare also saluted President Mnangagwa for honouring her together with her family members at State House.