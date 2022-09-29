Source: Small contractors reap big from construction boom | Herald (Business)

Small contractors have been able to get a sizable share of projects from the growing construction activity across the economy.

Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Small-Scale Contractors Association (ZISSCO) has applauded the Government over its ‘Open for Business’ policy thrust saying rallying call has helped grow business activity in the construction sector over the past two years.

ZISSCO said construction was not only buoyant on a large scale, but also at small scale level where up and coming companies have been able to secure contracts to build warehouses, new depots, cluster homes, schools and universities.

Gerald Amon, the ZISSCO president said “One of the key pillars of the National Development Strategy (NDS) 1, housing development, is experiencing an excessive boom, and we have been roped in by many companies and cooperatives to do the projects.”

The country’s economic development agenda is anchored on 14 key clusters under the NDS 1, Government’s medium term development plan, which include infrastructure, utilities, value chain transformation, social protection, fiscal consolidation and governance, among others.

ZISSCO member and Fibro Contracting chief executive Manfree Tanyanyiwa said, “The country is in a developmental phase construction wise, something that we have not yet seen in decades and we have also benefited as a business and as an industry. Sometimes the contracts are big and we pool resources to meet the requirements.

“As for us as a company we are currently working with Tynwald Schools on their construction (projects) as well as a local Chinese firm in the Borrowdale area, doing their warehouses, and we recently finished on a cluster housing project in Marondera.”

The Government has been the biggest player driving the boom in construction through its massive public infrastructure projects, complemented by a number of private sector and individual construction projects, which has driven business activity across the industry and its value chains.

Mr Tanyanyiwa added that, “We give credit to the Government for creating a conducive investment environment laden with boundless opportunities within the capital intensive construction industry and we will see to it that it uplifts living standards in line with Vision 2030.”