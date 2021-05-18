Source: Snake prophet fined $30 000 | Newsday (News)

By JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A SELF-STYLED Mutare prophet Maxwell Muguti has been fined $30 000 for illegal possession of a live rinkhals cobra.

Muguti, who was arrested last week after he got the venomous snake from a traditional healer in Seke, was initially slapped with a four-month prison sentence with an option to pay a fine by Marondera magistrate Patience Chirimo.

He was fined on his own plea of guilty for violating the Parks and Wildlife Act. The court heard that following his arrest on May 8, Muguti indicated that he got the snake from a traditional healer in Dema, Seke district.

The snake, worth $8 400, was handed over to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

Phumuzile Ndlovu represented the State.

