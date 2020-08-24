Source: Solusi pioneers online exams | Sunday News (local news)

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

SOLUSI University has successfully managed to conduct its examinations online, while other universities around the country are looking at re-opening campuses for final year students whose exams were disrupted after Government tightened lockdown restrictions following a spike in Covid-19 cases in July.

While other universities are yet to resume exams, Solusi managed to hold examinations for its regular, block and bimester students, with the last batch writing on 17 August. The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ephraim Gwebu, told Sunday News that with the exams wrapped up, the institution was now turning its focus on a new semester.

“In response to Covid-19, Solusi harmonised all the three sessions onto an online platform equivalent to combining classes. Harmonised final examinations ended on August 17. This harmonisation will continue for the second semester with registration starting on August 24. Application for Admission, Registration, Tuition Payment and Instruction will be done online, exclusively, for the entire duration of the Covid-19 threat,” he said.

Prof Gwebu said the biggest hurdle the institution faced during the period was poor internet connectivity. “Internet connectivity has been a major problem. I am very grateful for outstanding role that our faculty and staff played in making both the programme of harmonisation as well as online examination successful. Their dedication and sacrifice are highly commendable,” he said.