Source: South African drug mule jailed 10 years | Herald (Crime)

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Chief Magistrate Mr Munamato Mutevedzi today sentenced a South African female drug mule to 10 years in jail for dealing in cocaine with a street value of $7.8 million.

Mr Mutevedzi had initially jailed Shila Khumalo (50) to 12 years in jail before setting aside two years of the prison term.

Khumalo was arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare on May 10 while she was on her way to South Africa.