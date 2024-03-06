South African fined US$300 for unlawful possession of ammunition

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

THE Harare Magistrates Court fined a South African man (25) from Durban US$300 for unlawful possession of ammunition.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “Cuan Reed Govender was arrested at Robert Gabriel International Airport on Friday 1 of March 2024 when live rounds of ammunition were detected in his luggage by the baggage scanner.”

Govender had intended to board an Airlink flight to South Africa.

“The court ordered the accused person to pay a fine of US$300,”read the statement.