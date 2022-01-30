Source: South Mining Phase Two expansion project on course | Sunday News (Business)

Eliah Saushom, Business Reporter

COKING coal producer, South Mining is set to see production of coke rising from 140 000 to 480 000 tonnes per year at its Hwange plant after the completion of its expansion project expected to come on line in the second-half of the year.

The company has invested about US$60 million for the project, also meant to expand the scope of the company’s value addition drive by processing crude tar into tar which is used in the roads surfaces.

It will also produce benzoyl apart from its major product-coke.

In an interview, managing director Mr Chenji Li said progress on the project has already surpassed 50 percent with construction expected to be done by July.

“We invested US$60 million into this second phase expansion which is now at 50 percent completion.

We are expecting to finish construction by July 2022, then begin heating it up for 50 days.

After which we expect the first product to come out in September 2022,” he said.

He said the company was working in sync with Government targets of achieving a US$12 billion economy in the mining sector by next year.

“We are so excited with the targets set towards the completion of this expansion project.

After realising our potential and assistance the company is getting from Government, it was prudent upon us to complement Government efforts in increasing the much needed foreign currency, job creation and value addition.

Over and above it is our hope that the expansion will also boost production and contribute towards the US$12 billion in the mining sector.

“Depending on the market, we intend to reach a revenue target of US$90 million per year from coke sales and USD$60 million per year from coal sales.

Our coke target market is Zimasco and other local furnaces, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia. While coal-target market for coking coal is for the supplying of our battery expansion project, power coal ZPC (Zimbabwe Power Company), ZZEE (Zimbabwe Zhongxin Electrical Energy), then the rest of the coal will be supplied to both local and regional industrial companies that utilises coal.”

He also said the company was pushing a local employment drive meant to ensure that communities around the mining area were also empowered.

“We are currently on 600 employees. The coke battery expansion and the coal mining side of the second phase will see us tripling that number to 1 800,” he said.

Company mining division general manager Mr Victor Rakabopa said Plant B expansion will see an increase in coke production from 140 000 per year to 480 000 tonnes per year while the mining side will see production increasing from 100 000 per month to 200 000 with time.

Public relations manager Mr Charles Muchabaiwa added the company was also pushing its value addition drive to ensure they export the finished product in the process boosting the local economy.

“All these initiatives support the vision of turning Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030.

Many local industries benefited in supplying the building materials and machinery.

As a company, we strongly took heed of Government’s call for mining companies operating in the country to partake in infrastructural development in benefiting communities they operate in.

We have thus far taken up a lot of community development projects.

We have just embarked on the construction of the state-of-the-art library for the Hwange community.

Hwange is endowed with very rich history and we hope the library will go a long way in preserving the history and assisting scholars.”