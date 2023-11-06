Source: Southerton robbery suspect shot dead | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Herald Reporter

POLICE on Saturday shot and killed one of the suspects involved in last week’s armed robbery in Southerton, after an exchange of gunfire in Chitungwiza’s Unit A suburb.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said the suspect died in hospital from injuries sustained in the shootout with police detectives.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a shooting incident involving an armed robbery suspect, Sam Mudzuri (42) which occurred on 4h November 2023 in Unit A, Seke, Chitungwiza.

“The shooting incident follows the Southerton robbery incident which went viral on social media platforms in which the complainant, who was driving a Toyota Hilux motor vehicle, was intercepted by the suspects who were aboard a Honda Fit vehicle on 30 October 2023 along Bryce Road, Harare. The suspects, who were armed with an unidentified pistol, knife and an iron bar, pointed the pistol at the complainant before smashing the passenger and driver’s windows of the complainant’s motor vehicle.

“The suspects stole a cellphone, an Ipad and US$250 cash before speeding off in a Honda Fit vehicle. The incident was captured on the complainant’s vehicle dashboard camera.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said on Saturday, detectives from CID Homicide acted on received information and tracked Mudzuri to his girlfriend’s house in Unit A, Seke, Chitungwiza where he was hiding.

Mudzuri was shot on the legs following an exchange of fire with detectives. He was referred to a hospital in Harare where he died on admission.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is pursuing other suspects who include Paul Chinake alias Pauros, Lovejoy alias Shorty, Teddie and Betto in connection with this armed robbery case.

In a related case, on Thursday police deployed in Beitbridge under operation “No to cross border crimes” arrested Raymond Chatama (21) at Beitbridge Border Post for illegal possession of a 0.22 Star pistol with a magazine with 19 live rounds and a 0.22 spent cartridge.

“Further investigations by CID Homicide Harare linked the suspect to four cases of robbery which occurred between 22 November 2022 and 26 December 2022 in Ruwa.”

“The suspect implicated Best Zuze (42) who was arrested on 2 November 2023 at Zimbabwe Agricultural Showgrounds, Harare. The arrest led to the recovery of a 303 rifle, three pellet guns as well as 55 inch and 32 inch television sets.

The suspects are clearing a robbery case which occurred at a plot along Roseneath Road, Ruwa where a family was attacked before US$350 cash, two television sets, three cellphones a Toyota Hilux GD6 were stolen, as well as two robbery cases which occurred at two different supermarkets in Ruwa on 22 November 2022 where US$1 511 and $10 000 was stolen.

The suspects are also linked to a robbery case where US$510 cash, three torches and a Nexus generator were stolen at Kumusha Resort and Gardens, in Ruwa on 22 December 2022.

Meanwhile, have also arrested Tawanda Chivizhe (28), Terrence Nyasha Mugocha (21) and Tawananyasha Kaguda (21) in connection with a case of murder in which Panashe Nyamurowa (26) was killed last Thursday at the corner Sixth Street and Samora Machel Avenue in Harare.

Nyamurowa had confronted the suspects for allegedly stealing US$90 from a sex worker.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police assures the public that there is no going back in the fight against criminal acts in the country. Therefore, criminal syndicates will be tracked without fear or favour.

“Anyone with information on any criminal activity should feel free to report at any nearest police station so that the law can take its course.