Source: Special UN praise for Zim | The Herald (Local News)

UNAIDS executive director, Ms Winnie Byanyima

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

United Nations organisations have singled out Zimbabwe as one of its best performing member countries in the fight against HIV/AIDS and noted that it was on course to achieving its HIV/AIDS eradication targets in what becomes yet another global endorsement for the work being done by the Second Republic.

The glorious assessments were delivered by UNAIDS executive director, Ms Winnie Byanyima, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) executive director Dr Natalia Kanem, World Health Organisation (WHO) regional director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, and UN Resident Coordinator in Zimbabwe, Ambassador Edward Kallon.

They were speaking during the official opening of the 22nd International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa in 2023 (ICASA 2023) by President Mnangagwa in Harare yesterday.

ICASA coordinates and aggregates the world’s quest to end HIV/AIDS and works together with other several international organisations.

The praise by UN agencies speaks volumes about Zimbabwe’s progress in the HIV/AIDS fight as set out by President Mnangagwa under the universal health coverage strategy.

Speakers said the journey to end HIV/AIDS was attainable and Zimbabwe was showing leadership for other UN member States in the fight against the disease.

“I am delighted that this session is being held in Zimbabwe because Zimbabwe is one of the countries making the fastest progress in the world (in ending AIDS by 2030),” said Ms Byanyima.

“Zimbabwe’s achievements for our mid-term target 95-95-95, hit them well before 2025. This is a good achievement.”

Ms Byanyima was in Victoria Falls recently and she said she was pleased to see first-hand what Zimbabwe was doing in response to HIV.

She praised the initiatives to give HIV services to sex workers.

The UN congratulated Zimbabwe for achieving the 95-95-95 targets and now the country is seized with ending new infections.

This means 95 percent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 percent living with HIV who know their status are on antiretroviral therapy and 95 percent of those on treatment have achieved viral suppression.

Dr Kanem commended Zimbabwe’s response to HIV and said she was happy the country was hosting the ICASA 2023 following a lot of progress it has made.

“We have the tools to end new HIV infections in Africa and make AIDS history,” said Dr Kanem.

“Zimbabwe is a shining example in ending new HIV infections, demonstrating that with the right investments we can change the course,” said Dr Kanem.

Dr Moeti said Zimbabwe has always been a regional leader in health service provision where other countries from the region come to get care.

She also congratulated Zimbabwe for being on course in HIV targets.

“Zimbabwe our host country has achieved and even surpassed the 95-95-95 targets, thank you President Mnangagwa for your direct role in this achievement,” said Dr Moeti.

“Another major factor in the success of HIV management is the integration of services here also Zimbabwe has made and showed us good examples.”

Ambassador Kallon said besides the UN principals who will be featuring in the programme, 22 UN entities are behind Zimbabwe in supporting not only the ICASA, but the health targets.

“I would also like to take a moment to acknowledge and congratulate your (President) Government for bringing us together.

“I can assure you that you have come to the right place where you can take a leaf from Zimbabwe’s approach of community engagement and devolved innovations,” said Ambassador Kallon.