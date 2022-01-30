Source: SRC studying Taylorgate report | Sunday Mail

Deputy Sports Editor

DISGRACED former Zimbabwe cricket captain Brendon Taylor could face further sanctions locally amid revelations the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) are studying developments in the match fixing and drug abuse saga, which has seen the wicketkeeper/batter banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Taylor was slapped with a three-and-a-half-year ban by the ICC on Friday after admitting four breaches to the ICC code of conduct.

The 35-year-old batter accepted one charge of breaching the doping code, and this relates to a doping test he failed in his last international game last year.

He tested positive for cocaine.

And the SRC, who have pledged zero tolerance to corruption, are keeping an eagle eye on the case.

The local sport regulatory body has been waiting on the Government to enact the Zimbabwe Sport Integrity Bill, which would strengthen their hand in the fight against corruption in sport.

If the Bill becomes law, it will help the SRC and sporting associations to deal decisively with allegations of match manipulation, theft, misappropriation of funds and election rigging, which have tainted the image of domestic sport.

The commission’s board chairperson, Gerald Mlotshwa, yesterday told The Sunday Mail Sport that they will soon pronounce their position on the matter.

“The SRC will issue a statement on the Taylor matter shortly.

“We were waiting for the ICC position, which is now known.

“It would be inappropriate for me to comment further on the matter until that statement, which will have the endorsement of my board, is released,” he said.

There is sure to be pressure on the sports’ governing body in the weeks to come, especially as Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) look to have washed their hands of the matter.

In a statement released yesterday, ZC said they accept the ICC judgment.

“Zimbabwe Cricket notes and respects the International Cricket Council’s decision to ban former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor from all cricket activities for three-and-a-half years after he accepted charges of breaching the ICC anti-corruption and anti-doping codes,” read part of the statement.

“As an organisation, we are extremely disappointed to see the damage caused by the actions of an undoubtedly talented player widely regarded as one of the best cricketers to emerge from our country.

“Players are role models and as such have a responsibility to behave in an appropriate way.

“Unfortunately, Taylor, who owned up to receiving bribes to fix matches as well as taking cocaine, has failed the sport, his nation and all the people, including impressionable children, who trusted and idolised him.

“We are now left to count the costs of his deceit and greed: the credibility of our game has been seriously undermined, while our image as an organisation and as a country has been tainted,” ZC said.

However, one cannot get over the feeling that Taylor escaped with nothing more than a slap on the wrist, especially if one puts into perspective how the entire spot-fixing story has played out.

By releasing the so-called confession onto his Twitter page on Monday, Taylor pre-empted the case and sought to control the narrative.

He painted himself as the victim who was lured to India under the guise of discussing “sponsorships and the potential launch of a T20 competition in Zimbabwe”.

The carrot on the stick was that he would be paid US$15 000 just for making the journey.

“I can’t deny I was a little wary. But the timing was such that we hadn’t been paid for six months by Zimbabwe Cricket and it was questionable whether Zimbabwe would be able to continue playing in the international arena,” said Taylor on the reason behind the trip.

He also claimed that he discussed sponsorship opportunities but it was during the celebratory drinks that his nightmare began.

“We had drinks and during the course of the evening, they openly offered me cocaine, which they themselves engaged in, and I foolishly took the bait,” wrote Taylor.

“The following morning, the same men stormed into my hotel room and showed me a video taken of me the night before doing cocaine and told me that if I did not spot-fix at international matches for them, the video would be released to the public.

“I was cornered. And with six of these individuals in my hotel room, I was scared for my own safety. I had fallen for it.

“I had willingly walked into a situation that has changed my life forever.”

In the time since the verdict went public, some of these claims have come out to be embellished truths.

Taylor reveals that he sought advice from his agent, whose name has been redacted for his protection, and that he was advised not to waste his time with Mr. S (Indian businessman) as his agent had a bad feeling about the man.

Taylor also omits the fact that during the so-called celebrations with Mr. S and his associates, the issue of spot-fixing at international matches was actually discussed, with Taylor being told that he could make as much as US$35 000 in upcoming matches.

Mr. S only handed Taylor the US$15 000 upon making him an offer and asking him to find another player for the plan to work.

All this information, including details that he communicated with the Indian businessman at least twice before reporting him to the ICC, was not passed over to the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit during his first of three interviews.

“In his initial report to the ACU, Mr Taylor made no mention of any discussion around corruption with [Mr S] at any point during the trip although he did mention the receipt of the US$ 15 000 on each occasion he spoke to the ACU,” reads the case outline.

“In his initial interviews, Mr Taylor stated that the $15 000 payment was effectively a payment for his services in travelling to India, basically an appearance fee.

“And, in subsequent interviews, however, Mr Taylor changed his story and accepted that while he had initially travelled to India believing that he would be paid an appearance fee of US$15 000, at the end of his trip when the payment was actually made to him, it followed a discussion around corruption and a request for him to be involved in corrupting matches in exchange for payment, with the payment being made as a deposit for his involvement in corruption,” the ICC said.