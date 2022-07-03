Source: State assisted funeral for MDC T vice-chairperson | Sunday News (local news)

Sunday News Reporter

President Mnangagwa has granted a State assisted funeral to the late MDC-T vice-chairperson and former co-Minister of Home Affairs in the Government of National Unity, Mr Giles Mutseyekwa.

Mr Mutseyekwa died on 27 June in Harare after a short illness. In his condolence message yesterday, President Mnangagwa said he was greatly saddened by the passing on of Mr Mutseyekwa.

“His demise has robbed our country of a long time serving member of the opposition who was mature and believed in his cause. He embraced dialogue as a way of moving our nation forward post-election,” said President.

He added that through Mr Mutseyekwa, his party and party leadership, the Government was able to rally Zimbabweans across the political divide to focus on national development.

“In recognition of his contribution to consensus politics I have seen it fit to extend a State-assisted funeral to the late departed. On behalf of the Party, Zanu-PF, Government and indeed on my behalf, I wish to extend heartfelt condolences to the Mutseyekwa family, especially to his wife and the children, who have lost a loving husband and father. May they draw solace from the knowledge that they are not alone during the dark hour of grief as the Nation mourns with them.”