Source: State-assisted funerals for Mandishona, Zvoma | The Herald (Local News)

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday granted State-assisted funerals to the late Professor Gibson Mandishona, and late former Clerk of Parliament Austin Zvoma, in recognition of their valuable contributions to nation-building.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda announced the development in a statement yesterday.

“Professor Mandishona served in several boards, was instrumental in the development of the arts sector and was an educationist par excellence,” reads the statement.

“Cde Austin Zvoma served as Clerk of Parliament and was an artist in his own right.

“He also contributed immensely to the development of sport. May their dear souls rest in eternal peace.”