Source: State closes case in Sikhala, Maiko trial | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

The State has closed its case in the trial of CCC members Job Sikhala and Lovemore Maiko on charges of inciting public violence when they allegedly led CCC supporters to stone Zanu PF supporters last year.

The two are accused of behaving in a disorderly manner when they allegedly led a group of CCC supporters who violently confronted some Zanu PF supporters that were gathered at a rally in Zengeza 5, Chitungwiza, on May 2 last year.

The CCC supporters are said to have hurled stones at the Zanu PF members who were gathered at an open space before police intervened to disperse them.

Soon after the State closed its case, the defence notified the court of the intention to file on August 10 an application for discharge

Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda deferred the matter to August 25 for ruling after the State said it would respond to the application on August 16.

Witnesses who testified alleged that Sikhala and Maiko led the riotous crowd that was throwing stones resulting in the injury of some people.

The two were later arrested for their role in the disturbances.