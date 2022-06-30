Source: State frustrates Sikhala, Sithole’s bail hearing | Newsday (News)

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE State yesterday failed to release to the High Court transcribed records of proceedings at the lower courts in the matter Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators Job Sikhala (Zengeza West) and Godfrey Sithole (Chitungwiza North) are accused of inciting public violence.

Sikhala and Sithole were arrested after violence broke out in the Nyatsime area of Chitungwiza following the murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali by suspected Zanu PF activist Pius Mukandi, alias Jamba, who has since been arrested.

After failure to submit the recordings, High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi struck the MPs’ bail hearing off the roll.

Mutevedzi did not give a specific date when the matter would be heard, but only told the High Court that it will be heard after the record is obtained.

The MPs, who have clocked almost a month in jail and are represented by Jeremiah Bhamu and Alec Muchadehama, were remanded in custody to June 14.

At the lower courts, Sikhala and Sithole were denied bail by deputy chief magistrate Gibson Mandaza who ruled that they were likely to abscond.

But Muchadehama said the magistrate’s conclusion was not supported by facts.

Prosecutors allege that Sikhala posted videos encouraging public violence following the discovery of Ali’s dismembered body. Sithole is accused of conniving with Sikhala by organising transport which ferried mourners to Nyatsime.

Meanwhile, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure was yesterday granted $60 000 bail by the High Court in a case he is accused of murder.

The post State frustrates Sikhala, Sithole’s bail hearing appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.