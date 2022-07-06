Source: State further delays Sikhala bail hearing | Newsday (News)

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE State yesterday further delayed the bail hearing of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole, who were arrested last month on allegations of inciting the public to commit violence in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza.

Sikhala (Zengeza West MP) and Sithole (Chitungwiza North MP) were jailed after violence erupted at the burial of CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali who was allegedly murdered by Zanu PF member Pius Jamba.

The matter was postponed for the second time after the State failed to file their response to the bail application by Sikhala and Sithole’s lawyers, Jeremiah Bhamu and Alec Muchadehama.

In the first instance, the postponement was enforced after the State failed to bring the record of transcript from the lower court. The bail hearing will now be heard tomorrow, to allow the State to file a response.

