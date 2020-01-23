Source: State seeks Marry’s alternative address, surrender of passport | Newsday (News)

BY CHARLES LAITON

PROSECUTOR-GENERAL (PG) Kumbirai Hodzi’s office has approached the High Court with a bail variation application seeking to compel Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry to provide an alternative address after the retired general refused her access to the couple’s matrimonial home being number 614 Nick Price Drive, Borrowdale Brooke.

In the same application, the State is also seeking an order to compel Marry to surrender her second passport after it emerged that she only surrendered her ordinary passport when she was granted bail by High Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda early this month but did not surrender her diplomatic travel document.

The bail variation matter was yesterday heard by Justice Kwenda but a determination was not made after the State represented by Albert Masamha requested for time to consult Marry and establish if averments by her husband that she was in possession of the diplomatic passport are true.

Justice Kwenda also allowed Marry’s lawyer Taona Nyamakura to establish from his client where she is currently residing, since the State was concerned about her whereabouts in view of the on-going property dispute which is pending before Justice Christopher Dube-Banda.

The bail variation application is set to continue on January 31, 2019.

The post State seeks Marry’s alternative address, surrender of passport appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.