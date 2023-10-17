Source: State to host UNECA conference | The Herald (Local News)

ECA is made up of 54 member States, and plays a dual role as a regional arm of the UN and as a key component of the African institutional landscape and is well positioned to make unique contributions to address the continent’s development challenges.

Zimbabwe will next year host the 56th Session of the United Nations Economic Commission for African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Conference in Victoria Falls, the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, confirmed yesterday.

The ministry said that in General Notice 1618A published in an Extraordinary Government Gazette published yesterday, and indicated that it was seeking organisations of international repute to assist Government in organising the event.

“The Government of Zimbabwe will be hosting the ECA Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development from 28th February to 5th March, 2024, in Victoria Falls.

“Established by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations in 1958 as one of the UN’s five regional commissions, ECA’s mandate is to promote the economic and social development of its member States, foster intra-regional integration, and promote international cooperation for Africa’s development,” reads part of the Notice.

“The contribution by ECA to the task of carrying forward the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063 is centred on the Commission’s three core functions: its convening function, its function as a think tank, and its operational function.

“In line with the convening function, ECA provides dedicated regional intergovernmental and multi stakeholder platforms with strong ownership by member States, regional bodies, and development banks that result in agreed development policy frameworks, standards, and action plans that reinforce multilateralism at the regional and sub-regional levels.

“The conference of Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development is one such initiative. In this regard, the ECA will be working with the Government of Zimbabwe represented by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion in organising preparations for the upcoming Conference,” the Notice further reads.

The event manager being sought by the Government will assist in coordinating the preparation process for the hosting of the conference in Victoria Falls and should provide a reference of similar work provided in an event of such magnitude.

Its responsibilities will include conceptualisation and organising the event based on the expected event outcome from the Government and UNECA, preparation, administration and logistical arrangements for the event to run in a timely and effective manner.

“The application and submission should be guided by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act [Chapter 22:23] of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“All proponents seeking formal participation can request through email the Request for Proposal document by sending an email to: int.eoi.eca@zimtreasury.co.zw.

“The International Expression of Interest to participate should be submitted to the ministry not later than 27th October, 2023, at 10am CAT,” the ministry said in the notice.