Source: State visit boon to Hre, Maputo relations | The Herald (Local News)

President Nyusi

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

MOZAMBICAN President Filipe Nyusi is expected in the country today to boost relations between his country and Zimbabwe that date back to the days of the liberation struggle.

President Nyusi who will be in the country on a three-day State visit.

A business forum has also been scheduled with focus on deepening relations on social and political front being on the cards.

In a statement on Monday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo said during the visit a number of legal instruments are set to be signed in the areas of cooperation.

Mr Mugejo said President Nyusi will lead a delegation composed of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique, Veronica Macamo, and senior government officials.

He said the visit follows the constructive discussions and the agreements reached by the two Sister Republics during the Zimbabwe-Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) which was held in November 2021 and subsequently the State Visit to Mozambique by President Mnangagwa in April 2022.

“The two nations have made enormous strides in expanding Zimbabwean-Mozambican direct cooperation using the potential of both countries and establishing a foundation anchored on principles of openness, mutual respect, trust and true friendship.

“On the margins of the State visit, Zimbabwe and Mozambique are expected to jointly convene a Business Forum. The two countries are also expected to sign legal instruments of cooperation in areas such as Export Promotion and Development, Development of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, Gender and Women’s Affairs and Aircraft Accident and Investigation,” he said.

Mr Mugejo said the State visit will further augment the implementation of bilateral areas of cooperation in industry and commerce, energy, agriculture, tourism, ICT, environment and education, science and technology.

He said President Nyusi is also expected to tour the National Heroes Acre in Harare and preside over a ceremony to signal commencement of the construction of a monument in honour of the founding Mozambican President, the late Cde Samora Machel at the Museum of African Liberation.

“President Nyusi’s State visit will also consolidate the gains of our longstanding relationship which has grown in leaps and bounds in fulfilment of win-win cooperation between our two Sister Republics,” he said.