Source: State withdraws charges against land developer | Herald (Crime)

Court Reporter

The State yesterday withdrew charges against land developer Fellix Munyaradzi after the High Court ruled that there was no reason for him to be placed on remand.

Munyaradzi was facing charges of breaching his bail conditions.

Last week the magistrate’s court erroneously issued a warrant of arrest against Munyaradzi which was then quashed by the High Court’s ruling.

Munyaradzi’s lawyer Mr Charles Warara told the court that placing his client in remand and continuing with this matter was a complete violation of Munyaradzi’s rights.

“These proceedings that we are sitting today are violating my client’s rights. The State’s application to put the accused on remand should be dismissed,” said Mr Warara.

Harare magistrate Mr Munashe Chibanda concurred with the State and freed Munyaradzi.

During the previous sitting Warara told the court that the State was negligent when it applied for a warrant of arrest against his client.

Mr Warara handed over to the court, the High Court order which states that the decision to place the accused on remand was set aside by operation of law.

He further submitted that his client was not obliged to appear in court on the day the warrant was issued.

“Essentially there is warrant of arrest before us as it was erroneously issued,” said Mr Warara.

He accused the State of trying to use heavy tactics against the accused person because the complainant in this matter is a senior police officer.

The main complainant in this matter, he added, was actually a debtor to the accused.

The complainant wants to settle his personal scores with the accused person using this court.

Munyaradzi was facing allegations of attempting to ‘sweet-talk’ a State witness, Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, to withdrew fraud charges against him sometime last year using an out-of court settlement.

This would remove the civil liabilities, but not stop the criminal prosecution. According to the State, Munyaradzi’s conduct in approaching Comm Makodza was in violation of a bail condition that restricted him from interfering with witnesses.