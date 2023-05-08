Stolen Nissan March Vehicle recovered

0

Source: Stolen Nissan March Vehicle recovered | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Siphakeme Mnindwa, Online Reporter

A Nissan March vehicle which was reported stolen yesterday, 6 May 2023 while it was parked opposite Zuva garage filling station JMNkomo Street/ 3rd Avenue, Bulawayo has been recovered.

It was found dumped in a bush at Northend Suburb behind where the Luna Park is situated. Miss Lilian Sibanda the vehicle owner said she received a call from a stranger who saw the car at the bush and had recognised it from a story ran by this publication.

The car was found missing a wheel and a car battery, stripped of the inside body while her documents where left intact inside the vehicle.

