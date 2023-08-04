Source: Stolen shoes give away Chitown robber | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A suspected 47-year-old robber from Chitungwiza appeared in court on Wednesday after he robbed a motorist of his vehicle and other possessions, including a pair of sneakers, at Chikwanha Shopping Centre but was then seen by the same motorist the next day wearing the sneakers and the police were called.

Robson Mhandu (not the popular ZBC journalist) was facing charges of robbery and unlawful possession or wearing of military uniforms when he appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court.

He was remanded in custody.

Allegations are that on Sunday, the complainant was sitting in his car outside VIP bar, Chikwanha shopping centre having drinks.

He was approached by three men who suddenly opened the unlocked doors and forced him out of the vehicle leaving the keys in the ignition port. The three slapped and punched him.

They got inside the vehicle and drove off leaving the complainant behind.

The court heard that inside the vehicle was US$320 and pair of Nike sneakers.

The complainant reported at ZRP Zengeza and the vehicle was found on the same day abandoned along the Harare-Mahusekwa road.

The next day, the complainant identified his stolen pair of sneakers worn by Mhandu leading to his arrest.

The accused was interviewed and he implicated one Gibson as his accomplice. Detectives searched his house and found army uniforms which the accused failed to account for.