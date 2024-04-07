Source: Stop thinking, start building | Sunday Mail (Business)

PLANS are nothing without a builder. Action is nothing without a builder’s mindset.

Hunt For Greatness

Milton Kamwendo

Stop hesitating, as well as imagining, and start building.

Every day counts. Every little move makes a difference. Choose to build great things.

Choose to bridge the chasm between thought and action. Many find themselves on the precipice. They gaze into the abyss of what could be. They are immobilised by fears, doubts and endless deliberations. It is a familiar story, one where the protagonist dreams of building empires, crafting novels or changing the world but remains shackled by inertia. The imperative message is: Stop thinking and start building.

Paralysis of analysis

This is an age of unprecedented access to information. With just a few clicks, you can uncover the secrets of the ancients, theories of the modern world and speculations about the future. This wealth of knowledge is a double-edged sword. You either use it to inspire action or you get paralysed by analysis.

Stop ooveranalysing issues and becoming intimidated to build anything.

Consider an entrepreneur who dreams of launching a startup but spends years researching on markets, tweaking business plans and waiting for the “perfect” moment. Also consider a writer who outlines one novel after the other, only to leave them unfinished, fearing they are not good enough. This hesitation is a poisoned chalice. It is a dream stealer.

Power of action

The antidote to paralysis is action. Action is the engine of progress. It is the mover of mountains, the creator of realities. Through action theories are tested, skills are honed and visions are built. The first step might be flawed, the initial attempt might fail, but each effort is a stone laid on the path to mastery.

Building requires you to embrace imperfection. Every monumental achievement was once a rough draft. It was a half-formed idea that was refined through the process of creation. The Great Zimbabwe Monument was built one stone at a time. The Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, was not conceived in its final form. Great things are built through iteration, through hours of work and reworking. It is the courage to start and the perseverance to continue that builds anything.

Progressive steps forward

The journey of building does not demand grand gestures or monumental first steps. It begins with small, manageable actions.

You start small, but never content to remain small. You dream big, then wake up to do big things. Do you want to write a book?

Then start with a sentence. Do you dream of starting a business? Then begin with a simple service or product. Start, but do not stop. Move from planning to doing, from dreaming to acting.

Starting small means celebrating small victories. These victories build momentum, turning the snowball of your efforts into an unstoppable avalanche of progress. Each step forward, each micro-battle, is a step away from the paralysis of thought and a step towards building something great.

Process of Learning

There is an education in action that cannot be replicated by any amount of thinking or planning. Building is not just about creating something outside of yourself. It is about discovering who you are in the process. You learn to be resilient in the face of setbacks. You tap into creativity in solving problems. Your capacity for hard work is expressed and expanded. These lessons, invaluable and irreplaceable, are the hidden treasures of the building process.

In the act of building, you inspire others. Your journey lights the way for those trapped in hesitation. You break the mould and show that action is possible. You demonstrate that dreams can be built, brick by brick.

Possessing the building mindset

Adopting a builder’s mindset means seeing beyond the immediate challenges and focusing on the potential of what could be. It is a mindset that values progress over perfection, learning over fearing, and action over inaction.

This mindset is cultivated through practice, and consciously choosing to take action even when the path is unclear.

Successful builders are not those who never faced doubt or fear.

They are those who acted despite their obstacles and fears. They understood that the perfect time to start is now. The best place to build is here. The best person to build is you.

As you stand at the threshold of creation, remember that the world is waiting for what you have to build.

The gap between thinking and building is bridged by decisive action.

Begin today, no matter how small the first step might seem. Embrace the messiness of the process, the learning in doing and the joy in creating.

Stop thinking and start building. Your ideas deserve to be brought to life through building. Your dreams deserve to be pursued with a builder’s mindset. Let this be the moment you decide not just to dream of castles in the air but to lay the foundations beneath them.

The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Take that step today and transform your thoughts into tangible realities. Build brick by brick.

Committed to your greatness.

