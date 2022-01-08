Source: Storm blows off 60 Chiredzi houses | Herald (Top Stories)

Masvingo Bureau

The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) is now examining and assessing more than 60 houses in Chiredzi whose roofs were blown off by the wind during the New Years Eve violent storm.

Chiredzi District Development Coordinator Mr Lovemore Chisema, who is also the district CPU chairperson, said Government modalities are already in place to provide food and tents to the affected households.

“The violent storm winds swept across the district on New Year’s Eve and blew off an excess of 60 rooftops in wards 20,27;and 29.

“The situation is dire and the CPU is almost complete with infrastructural damage assessment, with a view to provide the necessary humanitarian assistance to the affected families,” said Mr Chisema.

Beside rooftops that were blown off, some large trees fell on motor vehicles. Mr Chisema, however assured the district that the situation would soon get to normality.

“Government and its development partners are working tirelessly to restore normality in the district, and people need not panic,” he said.