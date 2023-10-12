Source: Students build house for speech-impaired couple | The Herald (Local News)

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

Manuwere Village in Mt Darwin is reaping the benefits of Education 5.0 after learners doing building studies at Ruya Adventist High School built a house for a speech-impaired couple.

Eurita Nyamhandu and Michael Rateiwa, who live a stone’s throw away from the school, were living with their five children in one hut.

The family survived on piece work and used the hut as both the bedroom and kitchen resulting in two daughters opting to get married. The couple was identified when they visited the school for a church service.

Learners offered to help using their pocket money and instead of practising skills by constructing a wall and then dismantling it, instead built something permanent.

Ruya Adventist High School head Mr Gilbert Dzveta said: “This project was an initiative of school children who contributed at least one dollar each to raise funds for the building material. Form 3 and 4 learners are the ones who built the two-bedroom house led by their building studies teacher.

“It was pleasing to see the learners completing a house when they were used to constructing a few courses which they tore down. We are sure that when they leave the school they will undertake building and construction as a career.

“Moreso, using the competence-based curriculum we are happy that our students used skills they obtained at school to help a disadvantaged family.”

Mr Dzveta said parents came on board donating cement and furnishing the house.

Through the bond created by the charity work, the couple have started teaching sign language to the learners.

“We now have a class learning sign language twice a week from this couple. This is a critical skill in communicating with them and any other person who uses sign language,” he said.

“The school has an obligation to help the community they operate within.”

Shandainashe Kasoro Form 2 student expressed her happiness to see the family staying in a decent house.

She fetched water and prepared meals for the family together with other girls.

“After we completed the house, it is evident that they are very happy and this gives us joy. We came to celebrate the completion of this house and some parents bought furniture,” she said.

“Now the children have their bedroom. We love helping and it was part of our global youth’s day and we will continue helping. We do this so that we spread the word of God.

“We have identified elderly grandmothers in the community whom we help with food and have allocated different classes to different parts of this community so that we help those in need.”

Simbarashe Chiredzero Form 4 who is studying building as one of his subjects said they transferred skills acquired at school to transform lives.

He said the gesture, although it is part of charity, perfected their building skills.

“Practical subjects are not taken seriously especially building but this is an important life skill. This is my first complete structure which brought happiness to a family,” he said.

Motivated by the students, male teachers decided to help another elderly couple with a two-room house.

Pastor Tonderai Sewera said their mandate is to strengthen the relationship between students and God as well as the community.

He said the school offers various practical subjects including building.

“After parents got wind of this project they chipped in to help the family. Now parents understand that the pocket money they give their children some of it goes to charity,” he said.

“The elderly and disadvantaged who have no one to care for are our responsibility. It is our opportunity to show love to them. I encourage parents to support practical subjects because they equip children with life skills as they wait for jobs of their choice.”

The acting provincial education director Dr Themba Mangwiro urged parents to support the compcompetence-basedriculum.

When children leave the school they have a life skill which can generate income and employ others, he said.

“Some parents are not understanding but some schools and parents are on board. Schools don’t operate in isolation and this bond will ensure that the community protects the school infrastructure from vandalism.”

Their neighbour Mrs Patience Lunga thanked the school for extending a helping hand to the family, giving them decency.

“We have not witnessed such an event. We thank the school head because no one was coming forward to help this family,” he said.