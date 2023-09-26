Stunt or desperate reality? Woman stuns residents after going around Gweru waving placard in search of a hubby 

Woman stuns residents after going around Gweru waving placard in search of a hubby.

A ‘GOOD-LOOKING’ woman stunned residents in Gweru on Monday, as she moved around the City Centre waving a placard that showed she was looking for a husband.

In African culture, it is taboo for a woman to court a man publicly.

Residents who could not believe their eyes quickly circulated images of the unnamed woman and they have since gone viral.