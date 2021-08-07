Source: Suspected armed robbers in court | Herald (Crime)

Senior Court Reporter

ONE of the four suspected armed robbers who were arrested following a

shoot-out with the police in Harare on Wednesday, allegedly raped one of

the victims, forced her mother to perform oral sex on him, before

defecating in a bucket of mealie meal during a robbery in 2019.

Abel Marufu Mukandawire (40) of Unit J, Seke in Chitungwiza, is alleged to

have been one of the seven people who robbed the family of a Mercedes Benz

vehicle into which they loaded property they had stolen from the victims

before driving off.

Mukandawire, yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Shane Kubonera

charged with robbery, rape and aggravated indecent assault.

He was not asked to plead to the charges and was remanded in custody to

August 30.

Mr Kubonera advised Mukandawire to approach the High Court for bail

application.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti said on October 6, 2019, Mukandawire

teamed up with Francis Hazangure, Blessing Gamanya, Edmore Marwizi

Mapuranga, Roy Mutemagazi and Kudakwashe Choga armed with weapons and went

to the victim’s house at around midnight.

They gained entry into the house after breaking the kitchen door and woke

up the complainants before they force-marched them into the lounge where

they ordered them to lie facing downwards.

The court heard that Mukandawire took the girl to the bathroom where he

allegedly raped her.

Mr Mutsokoti alleged that some of Mukandawire’s accomplices took the

girl’s mother to a storeroom where one of them inserted his fingers into

her privates.

Mukandawire is alleged to have followed into the storeroom where he forced

the girl’s mother to perform oral sex on him.

The robbers allegedly stole cellphones, US$4 110, $700 and other household

property which they loaded into the family’s car and drove off.

Mukandawire also appeared before the same court jointly charged with

Edmore Marwizi Mapuranga on another count of armed robbery.

The two allegedly robbed a butchery and got away with US$70, $700 and

other valuables on July 28.

On June 19 this year, the duo allegedly stormed a house in Harare and went

away with various items and US$800.

On the same day, Mukandawire and Mapuranga allegedly robbed Vincent

Matsika of his Jaguar XF and valuables all worth US$32 800.

Blessing Gamanya and Francis Hazangure, who are part of the armed robbery

gang, were separately charged from their hospital beds after being shot in

a gun fire exchange with the police.

They are all in custody and expected to be back in court on August 30.