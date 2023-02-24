Source: Suspected drug dealer in court, granted $50 000 bail | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

Popular suspected Mbare drug dealer, Simbarashe Chanachimwe, alias Dhama, who was allegedly found in possession of 26 sachets of dagga, appeared in court yesterday.

Chanachimwe (31), was asked not to plead when he appeared before Mbare magistrate Mr Rangarirayi Gakanje charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

He was granted $50 000 bail on condition that he continued to reside at his house 9885 Manyame Park, Chitungwiza, until finalisation of the matter.

Chanachimwe was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and to report once every Friday between 6am and 6pm at St Mary’s police station.

The matter was remanded to March 20 for a possible trial.

The complainant in the matter is the State represented by Paul Chamunorwa Chiwawa.

It is the State’s case that on February 4, 2023, at around 10:30am, the CID Drugs and Narcotics represented by Detectives Sergeant Chiwawa and Constable Karomo ran an operation code-named, “NO TO DRUGS”.

During that operation, the police reaction group was led by Inspector Kamusoni, Dog Section team led by Assistant Inspector Murewa and ZRP Matapi led by Inspector Chiripanyanga.

The team raided Chanachimwe’s alleged drug base situated at an open space eastwards of Block 14 Matapi Flats, Mbare, affectionately known as PaDhama.

The State further alleged that a search was conducted at the swampy area and Detective Sergeant Chiwawa found a bucket hidden in the swam with 27 sachets of loose dagga.

Subsequently, a dagga plant approximately 1,7 meters was also discovered by Detective Constable Karomo and he uprooted it.

The police recovered the dagga which was taken to ZRP Matapi as an exhibit and subsequently to Southerton post office where it weighed 50 grammes.