Source: Suspected gold ore thieves in court | Herald (Crime)

Employees who appeared in court for allegedly stealing gold. — Pictures by Lee Maidza.

Senior Court Reporter

THREE employees of Metal Components (Private) Limited appeared in court last week on allegations of stealing gold ore from a client’s machine that they were servicing.

Tunha Weddington, Damiso Mutuvha, Francis Gusha were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda charged with theft.

The three are alleged to have stolen the 28kg of gold ore from Lovemore Sanudi’s round bore machine which they were servicing. They were supposed to remove gold ore left during its operations and keep it for the owner.

Mr Thomas Chanakira, prosecuting, said that on Sunday the three went to work while off duty, removed the ore from the mill and bagged it.

The court heard that the three were spotted by Detective Sergeant Mapulanga along Edison Crescent, in Graniteside, Harare, who then searched them and recovered the 28kg of gold ore.

Upon being interviewed, the three allegedly admitted to stealing the gold ore from the mill. They are expected to be back in court tomorrow for their bail application. In a separate matter, Daniel Mandizvidza, Emmanuel Nyakabangwe, Bellington Chitaka, Achiford Museruka and Isaac Tembo separately appeared before the same court facing allegations of attempting to steal 10 tonnes of gold ore from their employer.

The five are said to have been intercepted by their employer, Asheal Matenga of Netmuk Mining Syndicate in Eskbank, Mazowe. Mr Chanakira alleged that on Saturday Mr Matenga went to the mine at around 3pm where he saw a truck fully loaded with gold ore and was told by his security guard, Wonder Kaundura, that the five now charged had hired the truck. Mr Matenga then told Mr Kaundura to escort the five to the mill while he remained at the mine; but the five shoved Mr Kaundura out of the truck and continued to the mill. When Mr Matanga heard this he reported to Marlborough police and went to the mill where he found the five already processing the gold ore.