Source: Suspected murderer Jamba remanded in custody | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Rudo Mandiro

PIUS Mukandi (31), alias Pius Jamba, who is suspected of killing Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza, was yesterday remanded in custody with the State saying he has admitted to the crime.

Prior to his court appearance, Mukandi took police to the crime scene where he reportedly admitted to killing Ali and cutting her body into pieces. Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi remanded him in custody to July 1.

Prosecutor Mr Tapiwanashe Zvidzai told the court that Ali was last seen while being dragged away by Mukandi at Chibhanguza Night Club in Nyatsime.

It is alleged that on May 24, 2022, at around 2220 hours, Mukandi was at Chibhanguza Night Club, where the now-deceased Ali was in the company of her friend Kirina Mayironi.

It is alleged that Mayironi then followed Ali out of Chibhanguza Nightclub intending to go home with her.

Mukandi then positioned himself on a corner, pelted stones from a catapult and threw bricks directed at the nightclub so that nobody would apprehend him, it is alleged.

It is further alleged that Mukandi took the now deceased from the vicinity of Chibhanguza Night Club to a secluded place where he struck her and strangled her.

He then allegedly cut the body into three pieces. The State states that Mukandi allegedly took the body parts to Beatrice where he dumped them in a disused well at a plot which belongs to his mother Laina Mukandi who later discovered the body and reported to the police.

On June 16, 2022, whilst on the run in Chidamoyo, Hurungwe, Mukandi was arrested .