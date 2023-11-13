Source: Suspected robber in the dock | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A third suspected member of the gang of four robbers who allegedly stole 600 grammes of gold and US$10 000 cash when they raided the home of a Chinese, has appeared in court.

Cain Gambara (38) yesterday appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei charged with robbery and was remanded in custody to November 8.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on February 2, 2021 at around 7pm, Gambara and his three accomplices went to rob Zhang Guanghui. Accomplices Anold Kwarira and Gift Moffat are already under arrest and police are searching for the last suspect, Costa Basiyawo.

Moffat drove his getaway motor vehicle, a Mazda, in the company of Kwarira, picked up Gambara and Basiyawo in the city centre and the gang then went to the Chicken Inn at Pomona, Harare and parked. Leaving Moffat in the car, the rest of the gang went to Mr Zhang’s home armed with two unidentified pistols and a pair of catapults.

They scaled the precast wall and grabbed the security guard, Mr Zhang and five other Chinese nationals.

They tied Mr Zhang’s hands with cables and assaulted him before robbing him of 600g gold, iPhone cellphones, one Huawei cellphone, one gold chain and US$10 000 cash.