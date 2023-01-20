Source: Suspended bus operators comply | The Herald (Local News)

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Suspended bus operators, Rimbi Tours and Zebra Kiss have taken heed of the suspension and have parked their buses at their depots.

A snap survey by this publication showed that there were buses of the suspended operators parked at the ranks.

Government, on Wednesday, suspended the operator’s license of Rimbi Tours and Zebra Kiss following a fatal accident at the 160km peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway.

One person died on the spot and seven others were seriously injured.

The bus operators have since apologised to the nation and have assured the nation that such accidents will never happen again.

Meanwhile, Mr Decent Rimbi director of Rimbi Tours and Mr Tangisai Mapuranga, managing director of Zebra Kiss have paid hospital bills for the injured persons who are currently admitted at Mutoko Hospital.