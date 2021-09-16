Source: Suspended Harare Mayor Mafume trial set for October 18 | Herald (Crime)

Jacob Mafume

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

HARARE regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has set next month as the trial date for suspended Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, who is alleged to have corruptly allocated residential stands to his sister and his law firm’s secretary.

Mr Mambanje set October 18 as Mafume’s trial on criminal abuse of office charges.

Mafume will also know his fate this afternoon when the court is expected to make a ruling on the State’s application seeking to bar him from visiting Town House and other council offices.

The State expressed fears that Mafume might interfere with witnesses, who happen to be council employees.

In that case, Mafume is charged with obstructing the course of justice after he allegedly attempted to influence one of the key witnesses in the criminal abuse of charges matter.

Regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna is expected to make the ruling.