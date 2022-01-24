Source: Suspended Registrar-General removed from remand | Herald (Africa)

Mr Masango

Nyore Madzianike

Senior Court Reporter

SUSPENDED Registrar General Clemence Masango was last week freed on charges of misappropriating 1400 litres in fuel coupons after a Harare regional magistrate removed him from remand.

Masango was removed from remand after he made an application for quashing of charges on the basis that the State had failed to produce an audit report that proved that he misappropriated the fuel coupons.

In his ruling, magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere noted that the State failed to produce the audit report despite having promised to do so on numerous occasions.