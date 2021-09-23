Source: Suspended Zanu PF elections save Chadzamira | Newsday (News)

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

MASVINGO Provincial Affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira has emerged as the main beneficiary of the Zanu PF politburo’s decision to suspend provincial elections which were scheduled for month-end, as the internal party polls could have buried his political career.

On Monday, Chadzamira, who has been at the centre of fierce Zanu PF factional fights in Masvingo, had to weather threats posed by placard-waving activists who stormed a meeting he was chairing.

A faction of the ruling party accuses him of promoting land scams in the province, which saw him recently being taken for questioning by investigators from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

He has been implicated in the irregular allocation of land in Kilimanjaro, Chiredzi.

“All districts have turned their backs on the former darling of the province. People are tired of him and his cronies who are benefiting from his corrupt activities in the province,” said the source.

So rampant are corrupt activities in the province that at one stage, Lands minister Anxious Masuka was made to sign a 99-year lease for a fugitive who skipped the country 14 years ago.

According to a copy of the offer letter signed by Masuka on December 11, 2020, Bornface Naison was granted Sub Division 27 of the Hippo Valley North dry land measuring 60 hectares.