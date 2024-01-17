Swedish firm explores energy storage projects with local company

Nelson Gahadza

Sustainable Energy Solutions Sweden Holding (SENS) has partnered with a Zimbabwean company, Nyembesi Corporate Services Africa, to explore energy storage projects in the country.

Through the partnership, SENS aims to explore and evaluate potential energy projects in the Zimbabwean market.

According to a statement, SENS, which has recently secured several key market shares and experienced increased demand for its energy solutions, is now expanding its international presence.

“This is done through a strategic partnership with Nyembesi in Zimbabwe, a market that has been identified as particularly promising for the development of sustainable energy storage solutions,” reads part of the statement.

Nyembesi is a leading development company in the energy sector in Zimbabwe and will today intensify lead generation to find suitable projects.

SENS said with its extensive local knowledge and resources in the region, Nyembesi is well-positioned to identify attractive projects.

“SENS will initially assist Nyembesi with relevant data and information to find potential projects, and then lead the due diligence process and assess the feasibility of the projects,” the statement continued.

Through the collaboration, SENS said this will further strengthen its presence in the African market, building on its previous establishment in South Africa.

“This initiative reflects SENS’s determination to be a driving force in the ongoing energy transition currently taking place in Africa,” the company said.

Commenting on the collaboration, SENS chief executive officer Henrik Boman said the group’s expansion to Zimbabwe represents a significant step in its international growth.

“By expanding our presence internationally, we become a more active participant in the global green transition,” he said.

He noted that the current global energy landscape faces significant challenges, and with the strategic partnership, the company intends to reinforce its international commitment to sustainable energy development.

Wellington Pasipamire, the chief executive officer of Nyembesi said the collaboration agreement with SENS is clear proof that technical solutions form the foundation of a carbon-neutral and energy-efficient future.

He added that it strengthens the ambitions of COP 28 and facilitates the implementation of climate-resilient strategies.

“The agreement targets Zimbabwe as a benefactor of SENS’s expertise and capacity in energy storage and system solutions in various generative environments in a sustainable and cost-effective manner.

“We at Nyembesi look forward to this collaboration and the immense benefits it will bring for Zimbabwe and its ecosystem,” he said.

SENS provides sustainable energy solutions, enabling the transition to a fossil-free and CO2-neutral energy mix both locally and internationally.

The company develops, designs, constructs, and sells large-scale energy projects combining renewable energy sources with next-generation energy storage technologies such as underground pumped hydro storage (UPHS) and/or battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The company also conducts technical advisory consulting services within energy storage and energy systems optimisation.