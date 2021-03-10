Source: Tapiwa Makore burial date set | Newsday (News)

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

THE Makore family has finally resolved to bury the dismembered remains of their late son, Tapiwa, this monthend at their Nyamutumbu homestead in Murewa after waiting for several months for the recovery of the missing body parts.

The seven-year-old boy was killed in a suspected ritual murder in September last year, with the perpetrators chopping his body into pieces.

Four suspects, among them his uncle and namesake, Tapiwa Makore (senior) and his domestic worker Tafadzwa Shamba have since been arrested in connection with the murder.

“We are going to bury our son on March 27. We are yet to find the missing head, but as a family, we agreed to proceed with the burial,” Tapiwa’s father Munyaradzi told NewsDay yesterday.

The burial was initially set for the first week of February, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 regulations that barred the movement of bodies.

The boy’s remains are at a funeral parlour in Harare.

Mashonaland East traditional leader Chief Mangwende has agreed to preside over the burial after he had initially announced that no corpse would be buried in his area with missing parts.