Source: Tapping into potential of macadamia nuts | Sunday Mail (Business)

Word From The Market with Rose Rusariro and Samson Tarusenga

ZIMBABWE’S macadamia nut value chain has been on a steady growth since its inception at the turn of the millennium.

The country, especially the eastern parts such as Chipinge, boasts favourable climatic conditions and adequate rainfall that are critical for macadamia production.

Despite facing challenges of unpredictable weather conditions and fluctuating global prices, Zimbabwe has shown potential to be a powerhouse in macadamia production and expand its footprint on the global market.

In the 2022/2023 season, the cultivation area for macadamia nuts in Zimbabwe increased slightly to 10 000 hectares, which translates to 5 000 tonnes of macadamia annually, fetching the much-needed foreign currency.

The average yield per hectare stands at 7,2 tonnes, with room for improvement to match the global average.

While Zimbabwe accounts for only 1,2 percent of the world’s macadamia production, it has generated annual export revenues of US$4,2 million.

The global market for macadamia nuts was valued at US$1,53 billion in 2022, with anticipated growth rates that present opportunities for expansion and increased exports.

Local companies such as Ariston and Tanganda have been key players in the sub-sector, with focus on both processed and unprocessed nuts.

One significant area for improvement is the export of unprocessed in-shell macadamias, which currently fetch a lower price compared to processed nuts. Prices on the international market have been on the decline, falling from around US$4 per kg before 2020 to a new low of around US$0,30 per kg.

Besides low market prices, lack of finance, high input costs, climate change and lack of training are some of the challenges facing the macadamia sector.

Crucially, kennel recovery is very variable among the different farms. The proportion of unsound kennels is huge on some farms, which emphasises the need for training to improve on these aspects.

The economic value of the macadamia crop is determined by the yield per tree, kernel recovery, nut quality and nut style distribution.

The Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) will lead a delegation of players in the horticulture sector to exhibit at the Macfrut Expo at the Rimini Expo Centre in Italy from May 8 to 10, 2024. The event provides an opportunity for local companies, including those into macadamia production, to connect with the international market.

Besides offering market linkages, AMA also registers anyone who wants to grow, buy and process macadamia nuts. Additionally, it issues licences and permits to buyers and processers.

By transitioning towards local processing and beneficiation, Zimbabwe can potentially increase its revenue inflows from the sector. Experts believe Zimbabwe has the capacity to raise its macadamia nuts production to at least 10 tonnes per hectare by adopting best management practices.

Zimbabweans are encouraged to develop a culture of eating macadamia nuts, instead of growing them for export.

Macadamia nuts offer a range of health benefits when consumed as part of a balanced diet. They are rich in fats, which can help lower bad cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart diseases. The nuts are also rich in calcium, magnesium, potassium and phosphorus. Besides the health benefits, the husks are used as mulch. They are also composted for fertiliser.

The oil is used in making soap, sunscreens and shampoos. We also get cooking oil from the nuts, among other products. The macadamia nut cake is used as animal feed.

This means value addition and beneficiation unlock more opportunities.

Overall, despite facing some challenges related to climate change, Zimbabwe’s macadamia nut industry holds significant promise for growth and contribution to the country’s export earnings.

Rose Ruzariro is AMA field officer for Manicaland and Samson Tarusenga is acting head of the Chipinge Coffee Research Institute. Word From The Market is a column produced by AMA to promote market-driven production. Feedback: cchiduku@ama.co.zw or WhatsApp/Call +263781706212.