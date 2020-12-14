Source: Teacher kills Zanu PF official | Herald (Top Stories)

George Maponga

Masvingo Bureau

A school teacher in Mwenezi East allegedly stabbed and killed a Zanu PF official on Friday for being loud and disturbing his rest while discussing ballot papers in the just-ended Zanu PF District Coordinating Committee (DCCs) elections.

Cde Kennias Dzingirai (35), the Zanu PF ward 13 chairman in Chingwizi, Mwenezi East, died after he was stabbed in the chest and stomach, allegedly by Paulosi Mangoma (40), a teacher at Batanai Primary School in the area.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said Mangoma had since been arrested and would appear in court soon.

“The suspect, a teacher at Batanai Primary School in the Chingwizi area, is assisting police with investigations and will appear in court soon charged with murder,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

According to preliminary police investigations, Cde Dzingirai and some associates were at a tuckshop in the Chingwizi area discussing the delivery of ballot papers to the party’s elections command centre in the constituency.

It is alleged that Mangoma interrupted the discussion between Cde Dzingirai and his colleagues whom he accused of disturbing his peace and then that a fist-fight broke out between Cde Dzingirai and Mangoma.

This was stopped by others who managed to restrain the two. Mangoma went home, but allegedly returned armed with a kitchen knife, charged at Cde Dzingirai and stabbed him in the chest and stomach.

Cde Dzingirai collapsed and died on the spot and a report was made to police leading to Mangoma’s arrest.

The body was taken to a mortuary and is awaiting a post-mortem.