Source: Teachers’ union leader granted bail | Herald (Crime)

Obert Masaraure

Chief Court Reporter

Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) leader Obert Masaraure’s appeal for bail pending trial on charges of defeating and obstructing the course of justice, has been granted by the High Court.

Masaraure had sought bail arguing that the previous judge erred in denying him bail on the grounds that he was a flight risk. Justice Rogers Manyangadze agreed with Masaraure’s legal counsel that the other judge, who previously heard his application, had misdirected himself in opposing bail and released him on $50 000 bail coupled with reporting conditions.

As part of his bail conditions, he is required to report once every fortnight to Harare Central police CID Law and Order.

Masaraure, who is also spokesperson for Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, is facing another charge involving the murder of his friend, Roy Issa, in 2016.

He was granted $60 000 bail on June 29 by the High Court, but was rearrested just about a week after his release on fresh charges for inciting public violence.

He is accused of allegedly posting on Twitter, urging teachers to demand the release of his colleague, Robson Chere, who was in jail by that time for the same offence of murdering Issa.

In his bail application, Masaraure argued that the remand court erred in denying him bail because the prosecution had no compelling reasons for him to be incarcerated pending trial for the second offence.