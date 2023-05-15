Source: Teenage girl robbed, murdered by armed robbers | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

A 17-year-old girl is believed to have been murdered and robbed of US$900, R1 000 cash and other valuables by three men and a woman who had offered her a lift in Gweru.

The victim had boarded the lift to Mvuma when she was attacked on Saturday.

Her body was found in a bushy area with multiple stab wounds.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Gweru are investigating a case of murder in which a teenager aged 17 was found dead with multiple stab wounds all over the body in a bush near Village 74, Huchu, Mvuma on May 13, 2023.

“The victim had boarded a silver Toyota Noah vehicle in Chivhu intending to go to Masvingo, before being attacked by three men and a woman, along the way. The suspects stole US$900, R1 000 cash and other valuables from the victim and other two passengers who were also in the vehicle,” he said.

In another case of murder, an unidentified man was found dead, with multiple bruises all over the body, by the roadside at the 62-kilometre peg along Gweru-Silobela Road.

In Harare, a man aged 56 was found dead with swollen hands, a fracture on the leg and a laceration on the chin, at a certain house in New Tafara on May 13, 2023. The assailants in both cases are not known.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may assist in the investigations of the cases and anyone with information should contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800107 or report at any nearest Police Station.

“Above all, the Police urges members of the public to cherish the sanctity of human life and report all perpetrators of murder cases,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Police in Mutawatawa are also appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Shingirai Mapaswe (21) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Mhira Village, Uzumba.

The suspect allegedly struck the victim, Georgina Kaguyo (82) with an axe on the head and hands for an undisclosed reason. The victim died on the way to the hospital. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.