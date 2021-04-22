Source: Telecoms giant, Liquid rebrands | Newsday (News)

Staff Reporter

Pan African technology company, Liquid Telecoms has rebranded to Liquid Intelligence Technologies to reflect its new business thrust anchored on sector specific response.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies (LIT) Southern Africa regional chief executive Wellington Makamure said rebranding was the company’s calculated steps to transform the group from a wholesale telecom provider to an intelligent technology solutions company in Africa.

Makamure said the rebranding into LIT will allow the company to deliver customised digital services to ensure that African does not leg behind in the digital economy.

The new brand reflects the organisation’s vision in providing tailor-made digital solutions to businesses in the public and private sector across the continent.

“We will be crafting solutions that meet your business needs as opposed to giving you what we think you need,” Makamure said yesterday during a virtual press briefing.

“That way we bring specific solutions to all sectors of the economy. We are leaving no one behind as we digitally connect the continent.”

Makamure added: “We will have experts from each sector, say media, mining or health services who will assist our teams in identifying the challenges these sectors face and the solutions to those problems.”

The company runs a 73 000km of fibre optic across the continent and is expected to continue connecting Africa with its services that targets emerging companies, small business owners, large business owners, enterprises as well as government institutions.

Liquid’s rebranding comes at a time most companies across the globe have turned digital due to COVID-19 pandemic which restricts physical interaction.

Makamure said LIT’s transformation includes connectivity services such as hosted data centre services, cloud services, managed security services, unified communications, managed network services, applications, professional services and big data.

The company said it has also increased its data security after it launched its cybersecurity unit, which offers end-to-end managed services for digital security solutions in September last year.

The group has established fresh sub brands that include Liquid Labs, an innovative hub, Liquid Cloud, Liquid Cyber Security, Liquid Satellite, Liquid Sea while ZOL will transform to Liquid Home.

LIT is also a Microsoft Gold Partner as a way of redefining its network, partnerships aimed at bringing innovative business applications, intelligent cloud services and world-class security to the African continent.

Makamure said LIT has transformed to ensure that it will continue to lead in innovation, and not be overcome by the ever changing environment.

The post Telecoms giant, Liquid rebrands appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.