Source: Textbooks boost for four Guruve schools | Herald (Top Stories)

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Four schools in Guruve received a shot in the arm after Eureka Gold Mine donated over a thousand textbooks covering the new curriculum.

The schools are Muzika, Chimanikire, Muroiwa and Guruve primary schools.

Eureka Gold Mine Human Capital Support Services Manager Mr Tinago Tinago said the gesture was part of their corporate social responsibility in line with vision 2030.

“We are happy with the cordial relationship our company enjoys with Guruve. We pledge to continue ploughing back to the community in line with the Government’s ambition for an upper-middle-income society by 2030,” he said.

Speaking at the handover ceremony The Guruve District Schools Inspector, Mr Pineas Dambuza applauded Guruve Primary School for a good pass rate in last year’s examinations.

“The school attained a 72, 7 percent pass rate in 2021. However, I am not impressed with schools like Chimanikire and Muroiwa Primary Schools for attaining a 36 percent and four percent pass rate respectively,” he said.

“I urged the school staff to continue working hard to improve the pass rates and put these textbooks to good use.”

Mr Dambuza urged teachers to desist from conducting extra lessons from both the school premises and their homes because it is illegal to do so.

MP for Guruve North Cde Grovah Dzapasi thanked Eureka Mine for the donation.

“I urged teachers to remain focussed and desist from unruly behaviour. Through the able and visionary leadership of His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Government is working hard to improve teachers’ and other civil servants’ conditions of service,” he said.

Commenting on the event, Guruve District Information Officer Mr Godfrey Chireru said it was not the first time the mine has assisted the Guruve community.

He said the mine recently drilled three solar-powered boreholes for the Muroiwa community and Chimakire Primary School.