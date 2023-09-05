Source: The ElectED one has signED | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

His Excellency President Mnangagwa inauguration signing ceremony

Wallace Ruzvidzo and Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

THE National Sports Stadium in Harare was yesterday resplendent in the country’s colours of red, white, green, gold and black as Zimbabweans in their thousands came to witness the swearing-in of their chosen leader President Mnangagwa.

The stadium was filled to the brim with Zimbabweans ululating and singing in jubilation, in a show of confidence in President Mnangagwa’s leadership following his victory in the harmonised elections held last month.

In the VVIP and VIP sections, high-end fashion was the order of the day with guests dressed in the finest of designer outfits.

Performances by Jah Prayzah, Chief Hwenje and Mai and Baba Charamba more than satisfied the crowd as they sang in unison to their songs.

Not to take anything away from the other entertainers but Jah Prayzah stole the show when he sang his song of the moment titled, ‘‘Chiremerera’’ as it not only resonated with the crowd but also the inauguration itself.

President Mnangagwa, who was accompanied by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, danced as another of Jah Prayzah’s signature tunes, ‘‘Kutonga Kwaro’’ reverberated in the stadium, with his deputies Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and Vice-President Kembo Mohadi also taking the cue.

The President also inspected an inauguration guard of honour during the ceremony.

Fly pasts as well as the gun salute captivated the crowds and parade performances by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services were equally scintillating.

Former Vice-President Joice Mujuru, former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko, former First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe and her children Bona and Robert Junior, regional and world leaders attended the colourful inauguration ceremony.

The ruling party in South Africa, the African National Congress’ Secretary General, Cde Fikile Mbalula, said the inauguration was a momentous occasion, while reiterating that Zimbabwe was an important partner to South Africa and Africa at large.

“This is a joyous occasion for Zimbabwe. Let’s all celebrate our matured democracy.

“As the African National Congress, we remain committed to building a better Africa and a better world and we believe that Zimbabwe is an important partner in this collective endeavour,” he said.

One of the attendees, Mr Chris Sako, said this was his first time attending an inauguration and it had truly lived up to its billing.

“Wangu (my friend) this was a wonderful event. I had never attended an inauguration before so this was surely exciting, you know if I knew that being a President had this much honour when I was younger then I would have definitely wanted to try my luck,” he said.

Another woman who preferred to remain anonymous said she was happy to see her preferred leader being inaugurated for a second term.

“We are very happy that our President has been inaugurated and we were here to make sure that he is inaugurated resoundingly and as you can see numbers don’t lie, it’s a full house here,” she said.

Chairperson of the Children Born in the Liberation Struggle, Cde Gloria Kaisa, said President Mnangagwa’s re-election was testament to his capabilities as a leader.

“We congratulate Zanu-PF and His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. His re-election is a true testimony of the trust and appreciation of his work by the people of Zimbabwe. Today we silence the infiltrators of our continent who have become mouthpieces of our oppressors who are against true democracy.

“As the youthful generation we vow to remain brave in safeguarding the legacy of our country and continent and we wish our President successful years ahead in fulfilling his proud mission of improving the livelihoods of Zimbabwean people,” she said.

After the proceedings at the National Sports Stadium, President Mnangagwa hosted a luncheon at State House that was attended by Mozambican President Felipe Nyusi and other dignitaries.

Speaking through an interpreter after paying a courtesy call on the President after the luncheon, Belarus Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Petr Parkhomchyk, said he delivered a congratulatory message from his President, Aleksandr Lukashenko.

He said they discussed various issues including the on-going mechanisation scheme that has seen Belarus supplying Zimbabwe with tractors and other farming implements.

“First of all, I congratulated His Excellency for his second term as the President of Zimbabwe and I conveyed greetings from our President Aleksandr Lukashenko as you know they are friends, old friends and we discussed also with the President our mechanisation programme which is in its third phase and we are going to supply tractors, different harvesters and other supplies.

“We also discussed the international agenda which as you know you are under pressure, under sanctions, and we also are under pressure and it also unites us. We also discussed how we will step up in the future our economic co-operation and friendship,” Mr Parkhomchyk said.