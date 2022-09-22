Source: The harder the Zimbabwe regime pushes citizens into believing economy improving the more unbelievable they sound! | The Zimbabwean

I have repeatedly asserted: ‘nyama inonaka inotaura yega’ – tasty meat speaks for itself – in other words, a truly good thing seldom needs advertising, but its goodness does the marketing.

Similarly, the proof of the pudding is in the eating – such that, in order to be convinced whether something is truly good or not, one does not require to be told, since there is no better proof than personally experiencing it.

As such, when someone tries too hard convincing another of the goodness of a particular thing – this naturally raises red flags, as to why, if the thing is genuinely good, anyone should feel the need to push so hard.

It is as simple as that.

Which is why Zimbabweans appear not to find believable all the incessant insistence by the government and ruling ZANU PF party that the country’s economy was on an ‘upward developmental thrust’, and citizens livelihoods improving.

If this were true – would we not be experiencing improved livelihoods in our homes?

Why do we need to hear about this supposed ‘development’ only in state media, or through ZANU PF or government officials?

Should this ‘development’ not be right there in the ordinary citizens’ lives – considering that we are being repeatedly told that we are in a better place than we were yesterday?

Nonetheless, to make matters worse, human beings are naturally wired to regard with suspicion anyone who goes overboard, beyond normally expected boundaries, in making himself believable.

If you come to me borrowing a few dollars – and, in the process, swearing on your mother’s grave that you can be trusted in paying back, even shedding tears, and bringing in tow your entire family as witnesses – I may, naturally, be inclined to take your request with a pinch of salt.

Why would you trying so hard to convince me?

Could this be that, deep down, you know that you cannot be trusted and have no intention whatsoever in paying back – and possibly, the reason you are giving for needing the cash is a total yarn – thus, overcompensating for the guilt gnawing in the background?

I ask these same questions whenever the Zimbabwe government, and the ruling party are all over state media – going to all extents trying to convince Zimbabweans that life is improving in the country.

Why are they not patient enough for this so-called ‘development’ to eventually reach every household, and is there for all to actually see and experience?

If the economy has genuinely stabilized, and measures allegedly implemented by both the finance ministry and the central bank are bearing fruit by reining in inflation – why not simply let the nation see for itself whether this is sustainable or not, and if there is really any cause for celebration?

Why the impatience if this ‘development’ is real?

Why the need to keep hammering this narrative each and every day that, the situation was getting better, prices of fuel had fallen (thus, everything else will follow suit)?

Could it be because even those in power are not too convinced themselves?

Are they also on the edge, fearing that the bottom of this supposed ‘economic development’ can fall in anytime?

Are they also, as the rest of us, failing to shake off the ghosts of past economic nightmares – whereby, any proclaimed stabilization (both in the foreign currency exchange rate, and inflation) have hardly been sustained for over twelve months?

It is not like this would be first time those in power have promised us heaven on earth – but, we ended up being cruelly roasted in hell.

Whilst state media is awash with news of the ‘improving livelihoods’ we are supposed to be enjoying – we are, nevertheless, still failing to afford the most basic of necessities, and a variety of locally produced goods are actually disappearing from supermarket shelves on a daily basis.

Yet, we are constantly reminded that 80 percent of all commodities in our shops are locally-made, and Zimbabwean industries on the up.

Our youth are still unemployed (in spite of ‘millions of jobs’ being promised), and those self-employed not even making enough to fend for themselves, let alone their families (in the midst of endless ’empowerment projects’).

Hospitals and clinics are still under-resourced, and schools practically dysfunctional.

If those in authority exhibited some measure of confidence in their own declarations – maybe, the same confidence could have trickled down to the rest of the population.

However, as the situation currently stands – trying too much to convince us only exposes a panicked government and ruling party, which is clearly unsure of itself – something that hardly instills any confidence in the rest of the nation.

Is it, then, any wonder those in power feel like they are hitting a brick wall – since very few Zimbabweans appear to be buying their stories – further sowing even more panic, and an increased unbelievable push be to believed?

This only leading to a vicious circle – which, the powers-that-be can never win!