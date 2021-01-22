Source: The United States Provides 20 Ventilators to Zimbabwe to Respond to COVID-19 | Newsday (News)

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), donated 20 brand-new, state-of-the-art ventilators to Solidarity Trust Zimbabwe to help Zimbabweans fight COVID-19.

“Too many Zimbabweans have already passed away due to COVID-19. We express our deepest condolences to all who have lost their loved ones. We are pleased to deliver 20 ventilators, which complement Zimbabwe’s efforts to combat COVID-19 and demonstrate the United States’ ongoing commitment to supporting the people of Zimbabwe through this crisis and beyond,” Ambassador Brian A. Nichols said at the handover.

The ventilators, produced in the United States, reflect cutting-edge technology customized to Zimbabwe’s needs and requirements. Their compact and easily deployable design will provide medical professionals with flexibility in treating patients affected by the virus. The ventilators may prove lifesaving for individuals who develop respiratory complications due to COVID-19.

In addition to the ventilators, we provided a tailored package of support, including installation, training for healthcare workers, and a one-year service agreement for regular maintenance. This donation brings the United States’ response to the pandemic in Zimbabwe to over $20 million, building on previous investments to strengthen clinical care, disseminate health messages, increase laboratory capacity, improve disease surveillance, and provide humanitarian assistance.

In Zimbabwe, the United States has provided $3.5 billion in assistance since 1980, including $1.2 billion in health assistance for diseases like HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

For decades, the United States has been the world’s largest provider of bilateral assistance in health. Since 2009, American taxpayers have generously funded more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance worldwide. – zw.usembassy.gov