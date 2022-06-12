Source: The wrong direction – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 11th June 2022

Almost three-quarters of Zimbabweans believe the country is going in the wrong direction: 94% of people in Harare and 82% in the Bulawayo area say they are not happy with the country’s continually deteriorating economic situation.

The figures come from AfroBarometer, an African research organisation, and the work on the ground was carried out by Zimbabwe’s Mass Public Opinion Institute over the last 5 years. According to the survey, nearly half of citizens report that they were sometimes without food during the previous year. A majority have gone without enough clean water at times.

By large majorities Zimbabweans say the government is performing ‘fairly badly’ or ‘very badly’ on key economic issues, including keeping prices stable (87%), creating jobs (86%) and narrowing the gap between rich and poor (79%). (See: https://cite.org.zw/zim-headed-in-the-wrong-direction-survey/.)

Despite these negative findings,51% of the population as a whole apparently still trust President Mnangagwa! But the Vigil doubts that any political leader would be happy going into an election with a margin so narrow – and built on the 64% of the respondents with only primary or no formal education (see: https://www.newsday.co.zw/2022/06/51-zimbos-still-trust-ed-afro-barometer/).

Especially when all signs are that things will get worse, given the war against Ukraine launched by President Mnangagwa’s Russian patron President Putin. Many people in the third world are suffering from this. Russia has stolen what it can of Ukrainian grain but millions of tons in one of the world’s greatest grain producers will rot while this mindless war continues, Africans, as usual, are the worst victims.

Take for instance, the case of Zimbabwe’s teachers who say their monthly salary can now only buy them 20 loaves of bread. The Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union President Obert Masaraure said teachers are starving and can’t even afford education for their own children, let alone healthcare and accommodation (see: https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-219920.html).

The social justice activist Tendai Ruben Mbofana commented that continued belief in the broken promises of the Zanu PF regime is akin to madness. In a coruscating article in the Zimbabwean, he says: ‘Were we not assured of free health and education for all by the 2000? After having dismally failed on this, has the so-called “new dispensation” not repeatedly regurgitated the same “free education next year” drivel since the coup d’état of November 2017 – when fierce Zanu PF factional infighting ended up roping in the military? How many times have civil servants been reassured that their salaries would be “increased” to their pre-October 2018 levels of around US$540 a month – with both the finance and public service ministers having the audacity of even proffering dates – yet, these phenomenal employees’ earnings remain stagnant at nearly a third of their contractually-obligated remuneration, if not worse.

‘Can anyone remember the countless times Zimbabweans have been promised a higher standard of living – through, numerous economic revival programmes, whose number I have understandably lost count, with all manner of weird and wonderful names, such as ESAP, ZIMASSET, ZIMPREST, and now NDS1 – but, not even one of these lofty programs coming anywhere near fulfilling even a quarter of the expected outcomes? Oh yes, and the houses – what so ever happened to the 1.5 million homes promised to be built between 2018 and 2023 – with only a few months to go? Can anyone, please, show me just a thousand of these! How many times have inflation targets not been met – certainly not by the acceptable margins of error, but by huge discrepancies which showed that these were nothing more than brazen lies?’ (See: https://www.thezimbabwean.co/2022/06/isnt-continued-belief-and-celebration-of-zanu-pf-regime-promises-akin-to-madness/.)

Other points

Reports from Zimbabwe say the body of a senior member of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change, MoreBlessing Ali, a single mother, has been recovered from a well in Beatrice. The body was said to have been cut into two. She disappeared on 24 th May amid allegations that she was abducted by Zanu PF activists. The police say they are investigating the matter. Our condolences go to her UK-based brother Washington Ali who was a founder member of the Vigil. (See: https://nehandaradio.com/2022/06/12/they-have-killed-moreblessing-ali/ and https://www.voazimbabwe.com/a/6613503.html.)

Information and Publicity Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza has threatened to seize resettled farmers' land if they associate with the opposition and fail to attend Zanu PF meetings. He said: '"A lot of farmers think it was because of their cleverness that they secured the farms they have. Those who think that way are misguided. You got that farm because the ruling Zanu PF party allocated it to you.' Paradza added that Zanu PF would introduce an attendance register at its meetings (see: https://www.newsday.co.zw/2022/06/axe-hangs-over-resettled-farmers/).

