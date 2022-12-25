Source: There is no substitute for hard work | Sunday Mail (Business)

Our Correspondent Dr Moreen Mudenda (MM) had a conversation with Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) commissioner Dr Grace Muradzikwa (GM) on a wide range of issues affecting the insurance sector. Dr Muradzikwa assumed the post of IPEC boss in June 2019. The following are the excerpts of the interview.

MM: Growing up, what did you aspire to be?

GM: I wanted to be a lawyer to emulate my aunt, who is a successful human rights lawyer in Zambia. Role models are important to children because you cannot be influenced by what you do not see.

However, when I went to university, I realised that law was not a career for me and I turned to business studies, instead.

MM: Reflecting back, how did your upbringing shape this leadership journey?

DM: My career path was inadvertently shaped by my entrepreneurial parents, who were rural traders.

From a very early age, we would get up at 4am to sell goods at the bus stop until midnight. This taught me the value of hard work in order to achieve your goals and I applied this principle until today.

Our parents also instilled in us the value of education. It was during my school years where I formally started my leadership journey when I was made head girl of the two schools I subsequently attended. In life’s full circle, I currently chair the board of one of my former high schools – Monte Cassino Girls High.

MM: Kindly detail your educational background and career path

GM: Bachelors degree in Administration and a Masters in Business Administration (University of Zimbabwe); IPMZ Diploma in Personnel Management; an honorary Masters in Business Administration and an honorary PhD in Leadership (Women’s University).

Chartered Insurer – Fellow of the Insurance Institute of South Africa.

My career background

I have more than 38 years of experience in the insurance industry; I played various leadership roles, commencing as the assistant general manager of the Zimbabwe Reinsurance Corporation; CEO of Diamond Insurance Company before its merger with the National Insurance Company of Zimbabwe to become NICOZ Diamond Insurance.

I became the first black female executive to list and head a publicly traded company as the MD of NICOZ Diamond Insurance. I was appointed the commissioner of IPEC in June 2019.

MM: What do you think has contributed to your leadership success in the insurance industry?

GM: There is no substitute for hard work regardless of gender and there are no shortcuts, as my upbringing will attest to that.

You must be an expert in your field so that you command respect and, therefore, I made sure that I knew the insurance business extremely well.

MM: How have you pushed through the failures in your leadership journey?

GM: I have had regrets about some of the decisions that I have made and I do not view them as failures because, when that happens, I learn from the experience.

What motivates me to get up and go is the fact that I have to lead all those people behind me, who rely on me for their livelihoods.

MM: How have you utilised your leadership style to implement changes on the regulatory side of the insurance industry?

GM: When I came into this role, I was on a mission to apply my experience and skills in the private sector to this public space.

I tell people that this is a construction site; I am building a high-performing team, creating a culture of urgency, enhancing professionalism and improving the level of work morale.

I have utilised my inclusive leadership style, great listening skills and hardworking approach to build a results- oriented workforce at IPEC.