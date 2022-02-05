Source: Thieves pluck off car badges in bays | Herald (Crime)

Asst Comm Nyathi

Daniel Nemukuyu Investigations Editor

Parking a vehicle in Harare’s city centre and leaving it unattended has become more risky as thieves now prey on cars in parking bays, stripping them of their badges and wheel covers in broad daylight, as well as looking for the odd spare part.

Some thieves are plucking off the badges at community car parks in high density suburbs and the unsuspecting motorists may drive the vehicles for sometime without noticing the theft.

At times it will be difficult for the motorists to tell when and where the vehicles were stripped of their badges or wheel covers.

Criminals have now resorted to plucking the symbols off parked cars and selling them to second-hand parts dealers or to motorists at different markets in Harare.

The thieves get paid immediately and in a few minutes, the stolen badges will be on display in shops or outside major shops in the city.

Some of the stolen items are sold in Mbare, Zindoga shopping centre in Waterfalls, Gazaland shopping centre in Highfield and along Kaguvi and Harare streets in the city centre.

In essence, the victims are the ones who end up buying their own badges and wheel covers from vendors at these spots in Harare.

Toyota and Mercedes Benz vehicles are the most sought after brands and many of such vehicles are moving without badges.

Motorists usually do not report such cases as they consider them petty.

However, the increasing number of fairly new vehicles moving without badges, especially on the front section, prompted The Herald to interview the motorists.

An inquiry by The Herald established that the theft of car badges and wheel covers is now rampant and motorists choose not to report to the police.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said such cases were hardily reported.

He urged motorists to report all such cases to necessitate investigations and curb the crime.

“We urged all motorists to report such offences nomatter how petty they may appear,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. “We should not allow such criminals to continue stealing.

“Motorists must also be observant and report theft of such items. That way investigations will lead to the arrest of the culprits, hence reducing crime.”

The Herald visited a popular spot where badges are sold outside a shop known as “Audio City” and established that car badges ranged from US$20 to US$30 depending on the type of motor vehicle after a 100 percent mark-up is applied to the thief price of US$10 to US$15.

A Herald reporter asked for a Toyota Belta badge and a vendor charged US$25 plus US$5 for fitting.

“It costs US$25, but if you want me to affix it to the car, you pay an extra US$5,” said the vendor. “I use some adhesive that is strong and no one will be able to remove it again.”

Another vendor offered a lesser fee of US$25 for fix and supply.

“You can pay US$25 for the badge and I will affix it for free,” said dreadlocked vendor.

Motorists who spoke to The Herald said badges and wheel covers were being stolen from parking bays.

Mr Tafataona Shumba, who lost a car badge for his Toyota Duet along Sam Nujoma Street in Harare, said he did not report the case to the police.

“I parked my vehicle and went to buy some groceries at Pick n Pay supermarket,” he said.

“I paid a parking fee to a marshal, but on my return the badge had gone.

“It was so fast and I found no reason to make a police report.

“Even if some similar badges are recovered somewhere, I cannot positively identify mine.

“After all, its a minor thing and I may be delayed more at the police station over a mere car symbol.”

Miss Mutsa Geja of Chitungwiza said she could not tell where and when wheel covers to her Toyota Corolla were stolen.

“My wheel covers were stolen, but I can not tell where and when,” she said.

“I only discovered it when a neighbour alerted me that the covers were missing. I was driving from work and an alert neighbour noticed the changes on my car.

“I cannot tell whether the covers were removed when I parked in town for shopping or at my workplace. I cannot even tell when it happened, but the fact is I no longer have the covers.

“I had to buy second hand covers that looked exactly like mine in Mbare for US$20, but it is also difficult to tell whether I purchased my own wheel covers from the vendors.

“I did not report the case because I feel chances of recovering them were next to none.”