Source: Thieves steal solar batteries at robots | Herald (Africa)

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Thieves repeatedly steal fittings and solar batteries from traffic control lights at the intersection of Bishop Gaul and Samora Machel avenues, resulting in fatal road accidents, according to Harare Ward 5 Councillor Midia Mudariki.

This is despite the intervention by residents to improve service delivery in Ward 5, Belvedere.

Clr Mudariki said although the year 2019 was not easy for residents given erratic water supplies and poor refuse collection, measures have been put in place to ensure the area was habitable.

She said a traffic light has been erected at the intersection of Kirkman and Monavale roads, to ensure traffic moves smoothly.

“We have also secured fittings and repaired traffic lights at the intersection of Bishop Gaul and Highway Road. This project was done by council, with residents donating some fittings,” said Clr Mudariki.

“We have repaired the Bishop Gaul and Samora Machel (Avenue) traffic lights, but I am very much worried with the theft of fittings and solar batteries on this robot, which poses as a serious threat to life.

“As a community, we have facilitated for the patching of our communication roads. This is still an ongoing exercise.”

Clr Mudariki said quarterly feedback meetings have helped in implementing works to develop the community.

“The year 2019 has had its fair share of challenges, chief among them being poor refuse collection, which was compounded by fuel shortages that have become a national problem, and ageing fleet of vehicles.

“We also witnessed erratic water supply as a result of poor rains in the previous rainfall season. The other challenges we faced include poor roads due to potholes, non-working street lights and occupation of wetlands.

“It is my intention to continue to lobby responsible heads of department of the City (of Harare) for improved service delivery and preservation of wetlands,” said Clr Mudariki.

Next year, she wants to see Belvedere being united and free from robberies and illegal dumpsites.

The councillor facilitated the training of 25 marginalised members of society in detergent-making to afford them a decent living.

The intervention by Belvedere residents to help the struggling Harare City Council in service delivery follows that of Mt Pleasant residents, who feel if the council was left to do that on its own, their area would deteriorate.